Jordy Reid: Gloucester flanker agrees contract extension

Gloucester flanker Jordy Reid
Jordy Reid also played for Melbourne Rebels before joining Ealing Trailfinders

Gloucester's Australian flanker Jordy Reid has agreed a new contract extension with the Premiership club.

Sydney-born Reid, 29, joined the Cherry and Whites from Ealing Trailfinders following the restart of last season.

The former Melbourne Rebels back-row has since gone on to make 15 appearances for the club.

"He's consistently shown a high level of performance for us since the day he arrived," said Gloucester head coach George Skivington.

