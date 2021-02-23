Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ross Moriarty has played 21 times for the Dragons since joining the region for the 2018-19 season

Pro14: Zebre v Dragons Date: Sat, 27 February Time: 17:15 GMT Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app Highlights: Scrum V, Sunday, 28 February, BBC Two Wales and online from 19:00 GMT and later on demand

Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty is in contention for a Dragons return against Zebre in Italy this weekend.

Moriarty, 26, last played against Zebre on 9 October and has been out of action since suffering an injury to his right ankle on international duty.

Fellow Wales back-rower Ollie Griffiths is still sidelined but Moriarty could return.

"Ross is closer, Ollie is probably a couple of weeks away," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

Moriarty initially hoped to feature in the Autumn Nations Cup and was close to a return against Ireland only to suffer another blow.

The 2017 British and Irish Lions tourist was released back to the Dragons and after medical assessment had an operation at the end of November.

"We have got to make sure we get it right because we have been without some influential players for a long time now and we don't want to chase that too quickly and lose them again," said Ryan.

"What I like about Ross in training is that he is vocal and contributes a huge amount.

"He finds that difficult when he is injured and probably underestimates how influential he is on everybody else.

"Ross likes to be back running and ready to play to be that person. He is reticent to be that voice when he is not playing.

"His impact is huge, not only in his contributions but the security of hearing his voice on the field and his motivation of others. Having him back as an option is significant."

Wales centre Jamie Roberts is back in training after missing the 35-29 defeat against Leinster. That was a seventh straight defeat in all competitions which Ryan hopes to rectify this weekend.

"Getting the Dragons to compete against the best sides is a crucial stage in us getting better," he said.

"We have to accept sometimes we are not in the same place as those sides and we have to continue to learn.

"I think that we have done that quite well but what we have got to do is convert those opportunities when we might be more competitive like this weekend.

"There is always the desire to win and there will be an expectation to convert that."