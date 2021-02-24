Cormac Izuchukwu made his first senior Ulster appearance against Glasgow

Ulster skills coach Dan Soper says the province's coaching staff relish the opportunity to give young players a chance to impress during periods when others are away on international duty.

Cormac Izuchukwu became the sixth member of Ulster's Academy to get a first taste of senior action this season when he came on as a replacement in last week's 19-13 win over Glasgow.

"We get to expose a few guys to the next level up," said Soper.

"We learn a few things about them."

Aaron Sexton, Nathan Doak, Callum Reid, Ben Moxham and David McCann had already made their bows for Ulster during the present campaign, before second row Izuchukwu added to their number at Scotstoun on Friday night.

"We pride ourselves in doing well in international windows - we really enjoy it as a staff because other guys get an opportunity, such as Cormac last weekend," added the former RBAI coach.

"It will be the same this weekend and we expect our performance will maintain the high standards we expect whoever steps on the pitch. It makes our selection meetings on a Monday morning that little bit tougher."

Ulster have won 12 of their 13 Pro14 outings this season and know another victory at home to Ospreys on Friday night, preferably with a bonus point, is essential to keeping up the pressure on Conference A leaders Leinster.

The Pro14 champions are five points clear at the top, with just the group winners progressing to the 27 March final.

"There's a lot of excitement and a real buzz around the place, we are in a good position and the players are enjoying that," revealed Soper.

"It was pleasing to get a win against a Glasgow side that was pretty strong. They played really well and tested us.

"We are ambitious to get into that final but all we can do is control our results week to week and hope that something goes our way."

Ospreys will pose 'quite a challenge'

Scrum-half Rhys Webb was named man of the match in Ospreys' win over Zebre

Ospreys defeated Zebre 10-0 last weekend and before that won their last three matches on the road against Connacht, Dragons and Cardiff.

"If you take a short-term league over the past six or seven rounds of fixtures they are one of the top performers," cautioned Soper.

"They are a really dangerous side with top class half-backs so while on paper it may look like a straightforward assignment they are a pretty good side and we'll be up against it. It's going to be quite a challenge.

"We are playing at home for the first time in weeks and while we are not in front of the fans as we would like to be there is still something nice about being in our home stadium.

"We are conscious we have a pretty proud record here and we want that to continue."

'An exciting opportunity'

Soper will take up the position of assistant coach next season, succeeding Cardiff-bound Dwayne Peel, a switch that he describes as "very exciting and a great opportunity".

"There is a lot of rugby to be played before then but to get that opportunity is brilliant. I'll look forward to next season and testing myself in that role.

"For now I'm just focusing on doing my job as well as I can."

Webb 'such a threat'

The Ulster skills coach says Ulster must pay particular attention to Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb on Friday night.

"Rhys is such a big threat around the ruck and with his running game but he has such a strong kicking game too. He can hurt you if you're not on the money and keeping track of what he's up to.

"We think we have prepped for him but he is such a good player. We have to be on him for 80 minutes.

"We have some big games coming up, notably Leinster, but we will be 100% focused on Ospreys and getting the job done.

"Other big games won't count for anything if we don't do our job this weekend and get our performance right."