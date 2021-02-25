Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

George North scored his 42nd Wales try in his 99th international against Ireland on the opening weekend of the 2021 Six Nations

Six Nations 2021: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

George North will win his 100th cap for Wales as he returns from injury as one of five changes for Saturday's Six Nations match against England.

North is at outside centre and will be partnered by Jonathan Davies, who is also back from injury at 12.

Scrum-half Kieran Hardy gets a first Six Nations start, with Gareth Davies on the bench.

Wing Josh Adams returns from suspension on the wing as Liam Williams moves to full-back.

There is also a return from injury for Josh Navidi, who replaces Aaron Wainwright at blindside flanker, while the back-row cover on the bench is provided by James Botham.

Also among the replacements is Botham's Cardiff Blues team-mate Willis Halaholo, who made an impressive debut in the away win against Scotland earlier this month.

That means the starting centres at Murrayfield, Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins, are left out of the match-day squad.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny also misses out having suffered concussion during the victory in Edinburgh.

There are a total of 902 caps in the starting Wales XV, making it the most experienced in Welsh history.

Wales will clinch the Triple Crown on Saturday if they beat an England side with one defeat and one win from their two fixtures to date, with Wales beating Ireland on the opening weekend.

"We've had a great two weeks leading into this game and we are looking forward to Saturday," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We continue to build and we know there is plenty left in us in terms of improvements from the opening two rounds. We are two from two but we want to continue to improve performance-wise.

"Saturday is a great milestone for George. It is a huge achievement at his age and we are looking forward to seeing him in action."

North will become the youngest player in the world to win 100 caps for his country, beating Australia flanker Michael Hooper's record by 28 days.

Wales team to face England

Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Kieran Hardy; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, James Botham, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.