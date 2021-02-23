Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Marcell Coetzee will return to South Africa at the end of the season

The fitness of Ulster back row Marcell Coetzee will be assessed ahead of Ospreys' trip to the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Friday in the Pro14.

The South African, 29, sustained a thigh muscle contusion in Friday's victory over Glasgow Warriors and was replaced by Greg Jones at half-time.

Coetzee will leave Ulster at the end of the current season to return to Pretoria-based side the Bulls.

Aside from Coetzee there are no fresh injury concerns for Ulster.

The Irish province lie second in Conference A, five points behind leaders Leinster, with four rounds of fixtures remaining for both sides.