Ruben de Haas came on as a replacement against England at the 2910 World Cup in Japan

Saracens have signed United States scrum-half Ruben de Haas from South African side Cheetahs.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Championship club, having won 17 caps for the USA and playing at the 2019 World Cup.

The South Africa-born half-back, whose family moved to the USA when he was a youngster, will arrive in the summer.

Prop Richard Barrington and winger Rotimi Segun have also agreed new deals with Sarries until the summer of 2022.

"We have been monitoring Ruben's progress over the last few seasons and are really excited by his potential, his ambition and drive," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"He is a young player with a bright future and we look forward to welcoming him to the club."