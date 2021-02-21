Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France captain Charles Ollivon will miss Sunday's match against Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus along with four other players.

Brice Dulin, Cyril Baille, Romain Taofifenua and Peato Mauvaka have also tested positive.

A total of nine France players from the matchday 23 that faced Ireland in round two have so far contracted the virus.

Les Bleus are top of the Six Nations table after winning their first two games against Italy and Ireland.

More to follow.