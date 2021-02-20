Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Worcester have lost the past seven Premiership matches they have played

Worcester Warriors have been awarded four points and Newcastle two after Saturday's Premiership game was cancelled because of coronavirus cases.

The Falcons returned several positive Covid-19 results in the latest round of testing, leading to the game being called off on Wednesday.

A Premiership Rugby panel determined the distribution of the points for the match at Sixways.

The Newcastle squad will be tested for the virus again on Monday.

"The health and safety of players, staff, management and officials is our only priority, so first and foremost we'd like to wish those at the Falcons who tested positive a swift and safe recovery," a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

"But, following consultation with local Public Health England officials and the Professional Rugby Testing Oversight Group, the correct decision was taken to call the game off.

"These positive tests amount to an outbreak and further transmission could not be ruled out."

Worcester have been awarded a win, but the score of the match will be recorded as 0-0.

The Warriors are 11th in the table, four points above bottom club Gloucester, while Newcastle sit seventh.