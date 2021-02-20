Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Quins trailed 12-5 at half-time and went further behind before their superb revival

Harlequins consolidated their second place position in the Women's Premier 15s with a thrilling 20-19 win over Wasps at Surrey Sports Park.

Fourth-placed Wasps ran in three tries to build a 19-5 lead after 40 minutes.

But a second try from Amy Cokayne and another from replacement Chloe Edwards brought Quins back into the game and Lagi Tuima slotted a decisive penalty in the closing minutes.

Quins are four points behind leaders Saracens, having played a game more.

The day's other match pitted the bottom two sides against each other and Darlington Mowden Park Sharks remain without a point after Sale Sharks recorded a 47-0 bonus-point win.

Katie Houghton opened the scoring at Durham University, powering over for a converted try on 16 minutes and Laura Pevin went under the posts for another.

Captain Beth Stafford notched a third after strong pressure to give the visitors a 21-0 lead at the break.

Aisha Abu-Marzouq scored soon after the resumption in the first of four second-half tries for Sale.