Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has had previous coaching stints at Worcester and Gloucester

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says he does not understand how players have been released from Wales' Six Nations squad to feature for their regions.

Scarlets pair Jake Ball and Ryan Elias and Cardiff Blues' Lloyd Williams and Rhys Carre were given game-time on a weekend without internationals.

None of the four players has featured in the Six Nations so far.

All four of Dragons' Wales players played in Scotland last weekend.

Centre Nick Tompkins and flanker Aaron Wainwright started in the 25-24 win at Murrayfield, while front-row duo Leon Brown and Elliot Dee were among the replacements.

Wales players who are out of the current match-day squad are often released by the national set-up for "down" weeks in normal years.

But Ryan, whose side went down 35-29 to Leinster, thought coronavirus precautions would prevent any players being sent back to the Welsh regions.

"I was pretty sure that everyone was in Wales camp for the whole of the Wales camp, then I read the media, you probably know more than me," said Ryan.

"Four players, two go the Scarlets and two to Cardiff, I don't know, I was under the impression you're in Wales camp for the whole of the Six Nations."

The Welsh Rugby Union says those players who have been released will have multiple rounds of testing before leaving and returning to the national squad.

Dan Baker has played three internationals for Wales

Baker Boy

Ryan is likely to have Lions centre Jamie Roberts back from paternity leave for the Dragons' trip to face Zebre in Parma on Saturday, 27 February, while three-times capped Dan Baker could get a first start in their injury-hit back row.

Former Osprey Baker, 28, was seen as a likely challenger to Taulupe Faletau in the Wales number eight shirt earlier in his career.

But he could not get a contract with any of the Welsh regions in summer 2020 after a stuttering comeback from two years out following knee surgery.

He played in the French second tier for six months with Stade Montois.

"I'm really happy to be back, the Dragons gave me an opportunity to come back to Wales so I'm pretty pleased," Baker told BBC Sport Wales.

"After two years out it was just nice to be back playing rugby and I had a spell in France, but the family didn't really settle over there.

"I never regret anything. It was a good decision at the time because it was my only option, we had a great family experience over there, with my partner and two children, but it was restricted (because of coronavirus).

"It's a business at the end of the day (missing out on a contract in 2020) if some guy isn't playing much because of injury. I'm just taking it week by week but I'd love to stay here, the coaching staff are great but I've got to prove myself."

Dragons had seven back-rowers injured and Aaron Wainwright with Wales for the defeat to Leinster, with Baker coming on as a first-half replacement - although his debut was marred by a yellow card for collapsing a maul.

"Dan's different from the rest of our back-rowers, though we've got Ross (Moriarty) and Harri (Keddie) close, sometimes you just miss someone who goes from A to B really powerfully," said Ryan.