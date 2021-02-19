Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Coetzee will leave Ulster and return to his native South Africa at the end of the season

Ulster will not know the extent of Marcell Coetzee's injury for another 48 hours after the back row came off at half-time of their win over Glasgow.

Coetzee sustained the knee injury in the first half but played on until the interval.

The South African will leave Ulster at the end of the current season to return to Pretoria-based side the Bulls.

"We won't now how serious that is until we get a good look at it," said head coach Dan McFarland.

After a five-week break, Ulster returned to Pro14 action with a hard-fought win at Scotstoun, but lost ground on Conference A leaders Leinster who extended their lead at the top to five-points having secured a bonus-point win over Scarlets on Friday.

McFarland's side struggled to find their rhythm in the first half before Michael Lowry scored a wonderful try to put his side ahead at half-time.

The visitors improved after the break and stretched their lead through Craig Gilroy and Nick Timoney, but were unable to find the fourth score that would have given them the extra point.

"It looked like two teams coming off the back of five weeks out," reflected McFarland.

"There wasn't any lack of intensity in terms of the physical sense.

"I just think there was a little lack of cohesion in the way that the teams played, probably a bit on the discipline side but also in some of the way that we attacked in that first half.

"It sort of tidied up in the second and half and there was some great play.

"The bottom line is we've just got to keep winning.

"Would we have liked a bonus-point? Of course we would have done, but we're playing Glasgow away so I'll take the win."

Ulster now have a seven-day turnaround before hosting Ospreys in Belfast next Friday night.