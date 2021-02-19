Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

WillGriff John in training a day before the Wales and Scotland 2020 Six Nations match was called off

Wales have called prop WillGriff John into their Six Nations squad after Dillon Lewis withdrew due to injury.

Cardiff Blues tight-head Lewis, 25, was released from the squad on Friday because of a neck problem.

Sale's John, 28, is still waiting for his first Wales cap after being named in the 2020 Six Nations squad.

He was selected to start for Wales in the Six Nations match against Scotland in Cardiff in March 2020 but the match was postponed because of coronavirus.

John has agreed to join Scarlets next season.