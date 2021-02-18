Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb has played 36 internationals for Wales and two Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 20 February Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online and S4C.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb will captain Ospreys when they face Zebre in the Pro14 on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has featured six times for the Ospreys in the Pro14 this season, most recently in their where he was named man of the match.

"Rhys is going to be my captain," said head coach Toby Booth.

"He has been exemplary in how he's conducted himself and driven the team around since his exclusion from Wales.

"He's focused on what he can control and I am excited about that. I'm really pleased to give him the armband this week."

Booth is looking for a captain with regular skipper Justin Tipuric away with Wales' Six Nations squad.

The Ospreys head coach has since the Wales scrum-half was dropped by Wayne Pivac for the Six Nations.

Webb was omitted in favour of Scarlets duo Gareth Davies and Kieran Hardy, and Cardiff Blues number nine Tomos Williams.

Pivac questioned Webb's pace and speed of pass for international rugby. When Tomos Williams was ruled out with a hamstring injury, Pivac preferred to call up Lloyd Williams rather than Webb.

"I hope (he plays for Wales again). If we play well as a team, his chances will improve," said Booth.

Booth confirmed Wales prop Nicky Smith is back in training following a knee injury sustained in January: "He's started running, he looks like he's about a week away which is great.

"He's pretty robust so we're hoping to get him back out there in the next week or two which will be awesome."

Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate was added to the region's injury list after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Wales' 21-16 at Principality Stadium and is set to .

"We've got no return date, we've had multiple scans and he's having surgery today," said Booth.