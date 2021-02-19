Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps have only won once at Leicester since they moved to Coventry in late 2014 and the fixture became a local derby

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 20 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester make four changes as Wasps make the short trip from Coventry for Saturday's Premiership derby.

After George Martin's England call, number eight Jasper Wiese returns, with blind-side Hanro Liebenberg, prop Dan Cole, wing Kobus Van Wyk and scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth also back in.

Wasps, like Leicester, are without their England contingent.

But lock Will Rowlands returns from Six Nations duty with Wales to play his 100th game for the club.

Rowlands, who came off the bench in last Saturday's win over Scotland, is joined in the second row by James Gaskell, who makes his 100th Premiership appearance for Wasps - as does winger Josh Bassett.

Rowlands comes in for Levi Douglas, while the only other change sees Ben Vellacott start at scrum-half in place of the injured Sam Wolstenholme, which may also mean a Wasps debut from the bench for Cornish Pirates loan signing Alex Schwarz.

Paolo Odogwu and Dan Robson remain with England, while Joe Launchbury and Jack Willis . are sidelined through injury.

The Tigers are without Martin plus England regulars Ben Young, George Ford and Ellis Genge.

Wasps, who have lost just one regular league game on the road - at Gloucester in November - in the past 12 months, ended a two-game losing run when they won 17-13 at Worcester last Sunday.

They start the weekend in fifth, four places and four points better off than Tigers, who were comfortable winners in their last home game, 41-24 against Worcester.

The last eight Premiership derby meetings between Leicester and Wasps have all been won by the home side.

Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Moroni, Scott, Murimurivalu; Henry, Wigglesworth (capt); de Bruin, Montoya, Cole, Green, Lavanini, Liebenberg, Brink, Wiese.

Replacements: T Youngs, Leatigaga, Heyes, Wells, Reffell, Van Poortvliet, McPhillips, Kelly.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Vellacott; West, Taylor, Brookes, Rowlands, Gaskell, Shields (capt), Morris, T Willis.

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, Vailanu, Schwarz, Umaga Le Bourgeois.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).