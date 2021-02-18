Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonah Holmes won his first cap for Wales in November 2018 against Tonga

Pro14: Dragons v Leinster Date : Friday, 19 February Time : 19:35 GMT Venue : Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales AM, coverage on BBC Radio Cymru; highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 21 February from 18:15 GMT

Dragons will welcome back Wales international Jonah Holmes against Leinster on Friday evening while also handing a debut to Aneurin Owen.

The hosts will be without Wales centre Jamie Roberts following the birth of his son this week.

Leinster number eight Jack Conan is set to make his 100th appearance for the Irish region.

Loose-head prop Marcus Hanan, 20, is in line to make his senior Leinster debut off the bench.

Holmes, 28, starts on the wing having not featured since Dragons' New Year's Day defeat to Scarlets.

Dragons' new signing Dan Baker is among the replacements while prop Lloyd Fairbrother will play in his 100th Pro14 game.

Leinster sit top of Conference A after picking up 50 points from 10 wins in 11 matches.

The Dragons meanwhile have managed just the three wins from their 10 Pro14 games this season.

"We are excited by the challenge of playing Leinster," said Director of Dragons Rugby, Dean Ryan.

"We're desperate to get out and play again. To do it against Leinster is exciting because it gives us a real marker over making improvements.

"We look forward to the test that is coming and seeing how we perform."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Aneurin Owen, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (c); Brok Harris, Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Ben Fry, Huw Taylor

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Greg Bateman, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Dan Baker, Luke Baldwin, Josh Lewis, Connor Edwards.

Leinster: Max O'Reilly; Cian Kelleher, Rory O'Loughlin, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (c); Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Jack Conan

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Marcus Hanan, Tom Clarkson, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rowan Osborne, David Hawkshaw, Jamie Osborne.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Assistant Referees: Dan Jones (WRU), Mike English (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)