Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

McKay will join Glasgow in October or November depending on how far Canterbury go in the Mitre Cup

Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of former New Zealand under-20 international Josh McKay.

The 23-year-old who can operate at full-back or winger plays for Crusaders in Super Rugby and Canterbury.

He will arrive at Scotstoun once Canterbury's Mitre Cup campaign ends.

"He's an incredible running attacking threat - bringing pace, agility and ball skill - and has also shown an excellent work rate in defence," said Warriors head coach Danny Wilson.

"Despite being only 23, he's picked up some good experience from quality environments like the Crusaders, Highlanders and New Zealand U20s.

"We worked hard to bring Josh to Glasgow and we're thrilled we've been able to make it happen. We think he's got a big future ahead of him."

McKay, a World Rugby U20 Championship winner in 2017, said: "I really think the style of Glasgow's play will suit me.

"I like attacking with the ball in hand, I'm a balanced rugby player and I think I can make an impact on both attack and defence."