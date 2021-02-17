Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taylor was capped once by England as a replacement against Wales in May 2016

Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor will return to Sale Sharks on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

Taylor, 29, came through Sale's academy and played over 90 games for the club before moving to Wasps in 2016.

He won his sole England cap in May of that year and has since played 80 matches for the Coventry-based side.

"After five great years at Wasps, I'm really happy to be returning home to the club where I began my career," Taylor said.

"It's really exciting to be returning home, to a club that's both familiar, yet has developed substantially over the past few years.

"I'm excited to test myself in a new environment and I've no doubt that it's the right decision both professionally and personally for me and my young family."