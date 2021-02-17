Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Priestland won the last of his 50 Wales caps in 2016

Wales international Rhys Priestland will join Cardifff Blues on a long-term contract from Bath ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Priestland joined Bath from Scarlets in 2015 and was the Premiership's top point scorer last season.

The 34-year-old has won 50 caps for Wales and was part of the 2012 Grand Slam squad.

"There is a lot of potential at Cardiff to kick on and I'm really looking forward to playing my part," he said.

"I still have plenty to give on the pitch and look forward to competing for a starting jersey but I also hope to pass on my experience in the game."

