Will Hurd qualifies for Scotland through relatives on his mother's side

Leicester Tigers have signed former Scotland Under-20 front-rower Will Hurd from Glasgow Warriors.

The prop, 21, was part of Scotland's under-20 squad for the 2019 Six Nations and Junior World Championship.

Leicester-born Hurd played in the development side at Glasgow, but did not appear in a senior game.