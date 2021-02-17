Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro started Bristol's win at Gloucester on Friday

Bristol Bears have confirmed Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro will join Italian club Benetton at the end of the season.

Argentina prop Chaparro, 31, made his Bears debut against Gloucester on Friday after joining on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

"Although Nahuel joined us short-term as cover for Kyle Sinckler, he's fitted in really well," Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"Despite injury, we hope he will back with us before the end of the season."