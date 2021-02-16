Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Motu Matu'u pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous play for a high tackle on Ian Whitten

London Irish hooker Motu Matu'u has been banned for six weeks following his sending off against Exeter Chiefs.

Matu'u, 33, clashed heads with Chiefs centre Ian Whitten in a high tackle late on in the Premiership defeat at Sandy Park on Saturday.

Referee Jack Makepeace showed the Samoa international a red card and he accepted a charge of dangerous play at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The suspension means Matu'u will not be free to play again until 29 March.

He will miss Premiership fixtures against Bristol, Wasps, Leicester, Worcester, Sale and Bath during that time.

In determining the length of Matu'u's ban, the disciplinary panel determined the offence was "involved reckless and illegal contact with the opposition player's head".

His guilty plea was taken into mitigation but the offence was deemed mid-range, resulting in the the six-week suspension.

"We accept the panel's findings," London Irish assistant coach Brad Davis said. "We're disappointed Motu can't be involved for the next six matches and that we will be without a key player for that period.

"But the player's welfare is paramount in these circumstances and we're relieved to hear Ian Whitten is OK."