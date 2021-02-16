Six Nations: Scotland's Zander Fagerson to miss rest of tournament after red card
Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations following his red card against Wales.
Fagerson was punished for a dangerous clearout after his shoulder connected with Wyn Jones' head at the breakdown and has been banned for four weeks.
Scotland lost 25-24 at Murrayfield on Saturday, having led by two points when the 25-year-old was sent off.
Fagerson - who had been in British and Irish Lions contention - misses matches against France, Ireland and Italy.
An independent disciplinary committee deemed the foul play warranted a mid-range entry point - a six-week suspension - but reduced that by two weeks to account for mitigating factors, including his admission of foul play and a good disciplinary record.
Fagerson has the right to appeal.
