Wales centre Willis Halaholo gives the try-scoring pass to Louis Rees-Zammit at Murrayfield

Six Nations 2021: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, S4C.

New cap Willis Halaholo says he is grateful for support he has received after helping Wales defeat Scotland.

The 30-year-old came on as a first-half replacement and set up Louis Rees-Zammit's second try at Murrayfield.

Messages of pre-match support were sent, including fans changing their Twitter handles before the game.

"It was great. That played a part in me going out, doing my best and contributing to the team," Halaholo told the Scrum V podcast.

It is fair to say the New Zealand-born centre has not always felt that level of support having qualified to play for Wales in 2019 through residency after joining Cardiff Blues in 2016.

Halaholo told BBC Sport Wales in January 2020 he believed some tweets criticising his inclusion in Wales' rugby squad in November 2019 were racially motivated.

He was set to play for Wales against Barbarians before a serious knee injury ruled him out. He has battled back following an 11-month period on the sidelines and was awarded his first cap as a replacement in the 25-24 Six Nations victory over Scotland.

Halaholo believes he had the support of the public having made his home in Wales with two of his four daughters born in Cardiff.

"I just wanted to show those people that have supported me over the last four or five years that I have been here that when I put that jersey on, I am willing to give 100 per cent," said Halaholo.

"I hope I did those people proud and want to thank the people for all they have done for me."

Wales centre Willis Halaholo lines up for the national anthem ahead of his debut against Scotland

"It was emotional, especially during the anthem. My wife asked me why I looked like that during the anthem.

"I was trying to hold back the tears because I was just thinking how hard it was to get here and how I am playing for my two daughters who were born in Wales. This is their country and anybody who knows me knows I am all about family.

"Anybody with daughters will tell you once you start thinking about your girls you just start getting emotional. So that is all I was thinking about while the anthem was on."

Halaholo was lining up for Wales just three days after officially being called into the Six Nations squad as injury cover.

After being named in the match-day squad to face Scotland, he was brought on earlier than expected after full-back Leigh Halfpenny was forced off injured.

"This was all new to me because I had not played at that level before, I was a little bit anxious and nervous," he added.

"It was quick, it was a bit more physical than anything. I tried to adapt as quickly as I could."

The Blues centre did more than that. He excelled and played a pivotal part in Rees-Zammit's second try.

"When you have boys with those types of wheels you have got to give it to them in space," said Halaholo.

"That's what our job is on the inside to create space for the speedsters and the rest was his."

SIx Nations 2021: Pivac has massive Wales midfield dilemma v England - Roberts

Halaholo does not want to be a one-cap wonder as Wayne Pivac considers his centre conundrum against England on 27 February.

Johnny Williams, Jonathan Davies and George North will come back into contention after Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins formed the midfield against Scotland.

"I am hungry for more, that was a nice little taste," said Halaholo.

"I am hoping I have done enough to put my hand up to be involved in discussions for selection.

"I am here to provide help in winning rugby games for the team. Whatever job that maybe I will put in 100%."