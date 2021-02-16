Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Corin Palmer has previously worked as Worcester Warriors' operations director

Ospreys have appointed Corin Palmer as the region's new performance director.

Palmer joins development director Mike Ruddock, rugby general manager Dan Griffiths and development pathway manager Gareth Walters in Ospreys' backroom team.

He leaves his role as head of elite performance and player development at Premiership Rugby to join Ospreys.

"The project and the journey Toby Booth has begun is something that I really wanted to be a part of," said Palmer.

"We are both passionate about restoring the region to the forefront of Welsh rugby.

"I believe in the philosophy that you need to have clear leaders on the grass and clear leaders off the grass.

"My role is to support the coaches and enable Toby and his coaching team to do what they need to do in developing and working to improve the players."

Palmer's appointment continues the Ospreys' attempts to improve off-field rugby departments.

Head coach Booth said: "To build a high-performance organisation you need highly capable people to do the job they are required to do.

"Corin has the experience and a proven track record of being able to manage and build a high-performance environment at the professional end of a rugby team.

"From his time working at the sharp end of professional rugby in England, he has the knowledge and expertise to improve and deliver the high-performance culture we need to drive the Ospreys forward."