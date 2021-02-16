Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Shingler last played for Wales in March 2020 against England in the Six Nations

Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton Date: Saturday 20 February Time: 1500 Venue : Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales AM, coverage on BBC Radio Cymru; highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 21 February from 18:15 GMT

Scarlets and Wales forward Aaron Shingler is close to a return after nearly a year out with a leg problem.

Shingler, 33, came off the bench in Wales' last match before the coronavirus pandemic, against England.

"It's been a real rollercoaster for him in a very challenging situation," said Scarlets coach Glenn Delaney.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell, 27, is also about to resume contact training after suffering concussion in Wales' 2020 autumn campaign.

Meanwhile international props Rob Evans and Samson Lee are in training but not yet taking contact.

Scotland flanker Blade Thomson also misses the Benetton match after a head knock against Wales in the Six Nations.

Shingler's return is a welcome boost for the 26-cap lock or flanker, who went to the 2019 World Cup after a year out with a knee injury suffered in the 2018 Pro14 final.

His only appearance in the next Six Nations was followed by developing the leg inflammation, at first a mystery condition during the first national lock-down.

"In another couple of weeks we might be able to shift the needle on him, it's looking really positive," Delaney told BBC Sport Wales.

"He's fine in training, we just need to get a bit of capacity into the lungs, and it's a massive relief.

"He's got himself through it really well supported by Katie at home and the family."

Shingler's problem is not thought to be related to any specific rugby incident.

"It's an inflammatory response, which comes under rheumatologists, when the body has an over-active response to fighting any condition it can affect your ability to move and walk," explained Delaney.

"It was pretty scary there for a while for him, every day something was changing and it took a while to get it under control but the experts did a great job.

"It could happen to any of us, regardless of being a rugby player."

Scarlets have four matches remaining in the Pro14 for Shingler's potential return, before going into the knockout stages of the European Champions Cup in April.