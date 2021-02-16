Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

The new facility features a 3G surface and will hold 7,800 supporters

Work has been completed on Edinburgh's new 7,800-capacity 'mini Murrayfield'.

The £5.7m, adjacent to Murrayfield where the side had been playing while the stadium was built, will be the club's first permanent home.

"I have always said that this is a game-changing project for us, and Edinburgh Rugby has always been a club of huge potential," said Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth.

"Our new stadium will now go a long way to helping us realise that potential."

The new facility will hold 5,800 seated supporters, and will feature safe standing for 2,000 fans. For now, the pro14 side will use the stadium to train on until fans are allowed back into grounds.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said: "Getting back into the stadium together will be big, uniting moment for everyone, for a lot of reasons, and will hopefully help us continue us improve as a club, on and off the pitch."