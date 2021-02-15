Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Hearle spent the first half of 2020 out with an ankle injury

Worcester Warriors winger Alex Hearle has signed a one-year contract extension with the Premiership side.

The 22-year-old, who can also play at centre, has played nine first-team matches since his debut for the club in November 2016.

Hearle made his first Premiership appearance at Exeter in August.