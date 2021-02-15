Alex Hearle: Worcester Warriors winger signs one-year contract extension

Alex Hearle in action for Worcester
Alex Hearle spent the first half of 2020 out with an ankle injury

Worcester Warriors winger Alex Hearle has signed a one-year contract extension with the Premiership side.

The 22-year-old, who can also play at centre, has played nine first-team matches since his debut for the club in November 2016.

Hearle made his first Premiership appearance at Exeter in August.

"We have a very talented group here and with the coaching group we now have I feel that we can really build something here," he told the club website.external-link

