Dan Leavy starred in Ireland's Grand Slam campaign in 2018

Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan Leavy has been ruled out for the remainder of this season following knee surgery.

It's the latest blow for Leavy, 26, who missed out on the 2019 World Cup after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March of that year.

He returned to action this year and has played nine times for Leinster but a cartilage issue has ended his season.

Leavy starred in Ireland's 2018 Grand Slam campaign but won the last of his 11 caps eight months later.

The back row is expected to be back to full fitness by this summer.

Leinster are continuing to monitor the fitness of another Ireland back row Caelan Doris who missed the opening two Six Nations games because of concussions symptoms.