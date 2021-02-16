Ulster have won 10 of their 11 Pro14 fixtures this season

Dan McFarland says Ulster understand they will likely need to secure the maximum 25 points from their five remaining Pro14 fixtures if they are to reach the final on 27 March.

The northern province will return from a five-week break against Glasgow on Friday as the only side realistically capable of catching Conference A leaders Leinster.

The reigning champions are four points ahead of their Irish rivals, who have a 19-point advantage over third-placed Ospreys.

"If we have ambitions for finishing at the top of our conference, there is no room for manoeuvre," said head coach McFarland.

"It's great this year, Leinster are probably enjoying it as well, because the last couple of years the top of the conference has been sealed by whatever stage it is.

"At least this year there's a competition for it. We're up there and fighting away. That kind of position focuses the mind very quickly.

"That's the beauty of the sport, there's something one the line the whole time.

"We've got to focus on our development and playing the best that we can be, because the consequences are big if you win or lose. that what makes it so intense and so interesting."

In a truncated season, the Irish sides have dominated the competition with Ulster, Leinster and Munster all arriving at the festive interpros with 100% league records.

Each side suffered their first defeat of the season during those matches, with Leinster's 24-12 win over Ulster putting them in the driving seat in their conference.

Leinster wrestled control of Conference A from Ulster with a 24-12 win in early January

With the new Rainbow Cup competition set to begin in April, the shortened Pro14 campaign means there are no semi-finals, with only one side advancing from each conference.

"That narrows the mind, it narrows the focus to each game and as cliched as it is, that's what we have to do," McFarland said.

"When we go to Glasgow this weekend we have to focus on them, what they're going to offer.

"Understand that we're going to play the first game that we've played for five weeks.

"If we take our mind off what's directly in front of us, or at least where our feet are, it becomes a difficult proposition.

"We've put ourselves in a good position to be able to make an attempt for the final, but it's no more than that."

After facing Glasgow at Scotstoun, Ulster will host Ospreys in Belfast before a crunch meeting with Leinster at Kingspan Stadium on 6 March.