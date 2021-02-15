Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Oisin Heffernan made three senior appearances for Leinster and played 44 times for Nottingham

Northampton Saints have signed tight-head prop Oisín Heffernan from Championship side Nottingham Rugby.

Heffernan, 25, came through the youth ranks at Leinster and also spent time in Australia playing in Queensland's Premier Rugby competition before signing for Nottingham in 2018.

He also won 20 caps at Under-20 level for Ireland.

"Oisín has been a standout performer in the Championship for two years," said Saints scrum coach Matt Ferguson.

"He was in the Championship 'Dream Team' last season, and when we've had scrummaging sessions with Nottingham in the past, we've had a good look at him and he performed well against the group of props we already have in place at Saints."

Nottingham head coach Neil Fowkes added: "We are obviously disappointed to lose a player of Oisin's quality but we wish him well for his future. It shows Nottingham Rugby is still a great place for developing players."