Six Nations Lions Watch - who impressed this weekend?

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

comments151

Louis Rees-Zammit
Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Robson were both winners in the second round of Six Nations action

As the Six Nations heads into a rest weekend, there is more time to mull over what the action might mean for British and Irish Lions selection.

We should know more soon about where and whether the planned Test series against South Africa will go ahead.

But, in the meantime, some hands went up for selection for Warren Gatland's squad.

Louis - King of the wingers?

Last week's Lions Watch ended with the fateful words that "another couple of tries like that from Louis Rees-Zammit and Gatland will be forced to take note". The Lions coach duly got plenty to ponder.

Rees-Zammit, who turned 20 earlier this month, was electric in the win over Scotland. He scored Wales' first try with a lovely soft-shoe shuffle inside the covering Darcy Graham, set up their second with a nice line and offload and then clinched the victory with an absolute peach, chipping over Stuart Hogg to touch down.

The match winner could have come from the opposition though. With the clock in the red, Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe broke free, only to be tap-tackled by Owen Watkin. South African-born Van der Merwe actually made more metres than Rees-Zammit (103 to 61) in another industrious, powerful performance.

And there was a welcome return to form for England's Anthony Watson, the man who started all three Tests for the Lions in New Zealand four years ago. Coach Eddie Jones admitted Watson's form had been patchy over the autumn, but he made more metres than any other player this weekend as an interception try helped him to 160m. The way he raced inside the Italian cover defence to score his first though was probably more impressive.

With team-mate Jonny May also showing off his athletic finishing ability when he took the aerial route to the line, competition is getting hot. It could well be that Ireland's Jacob Stockdale, hailed as the world's best wing two years ago but currently out with a knee injury, misses out when Gatland draws up his selection.

Price is right?

If match-changing moments are key to selection, Ali Price supplied a gem for the first try at Murrayfield. The Scotland scrum-half deftly chipped over the Wales defence for Graham to gather and score. Such ability may well be very useful against a Springbok defence that comes up fast and flat. And if Finn Russell is going to start at 10, their partnership - shaped at Glasgow, as well as Scotland - may be a big plus for Gatland.

Conor Murray, 2017's first-choice nine, has been short of form and fitness lately, perhaps leaving the way open for another first-time tourist.

Dan Robson injected energy and initiative after being brought off the bench by England, setting up Jack Willis's try with a weaving run from a tap and go.

The Wasps man has made all nine Test appearances off the bench for England, but, as Jamie George showed in 2017, Gatland has made Lions Test starters out of England's 'finishers' before.

Eight debate

Taulupe Faletau has been a reliable performer for Gatland.

He started all three Tests in New Zealand and was one of the Welshmen drafted in to clinch the series-deciding third Test in Australia four years earlier.

The 30-year-old produced some big numbers in the win over Scotland as well. He made more metres (63), more carries (11) and more tackles (19) than any of his team-mates.

But Matt Fagerson did not suffer by comparison. The 22-year-old, making his eighth international start, was the man to give Scotland impetus, posting similar stats to Faletau (61m made off 14 carries, with 12 tackles) and bristling with intent. Following on from an impressive performance in the win over England, he is making his case well.

England's Billy Vunipola might well have pipped Faletau to the Test starting spot in 2017 had he not been ruled out of the tour with a shoulder injury.

However, he has not been in that eye-catching, all-action form for some time.

The Saracens man was withdrawn after 59 minutes against Italy having made 31 metres from eight carries and seven tackles. It may be that he is doing more of the breakdown dirty work as Eddie Jones evolves England's style, but ball-carrying ballast may well be what is required against South Africa.

If Gatland's eye strayed to a smaller stage, he may also have noted Sam Simmonds' form. The Exeter number eight and European player of the year scored another two tries in his club's win over London Irish. He now has 11, more than double any other player in the Premiership this season, and has made more metres than any other Lions-qualified forward in the English top flight.

His last England appearance was nearly three years ago however, back in March 2018.

Comments

Join the conversation

152 comments

  • NOT OWEN FARRELL! Finn Russell for Lions 10!

    • Ebes replied:
      Would not have him in England team better 10's around give Smith or Simmonds a go. Our 8,9, & 12 should be rested, wont happen but one can dream !

  • How Eddie Jones is ignoring Simmonds is beyond belief. And I’m Welsh!

    • The Muffin Man replied:
      Eddie has his favourites and can’t change. Why else would you insist on keeping the spine of the team Saracens when they haven’t played rugby for months?

      Since when has not playing ever been a good thing?

  • What we have learned for sure is Owen Farrell is not fit to play for England at 10 or 12 or indeed any position. He is one dimensional and not a playmaker. He is petulant and gives away penalties. By definition he is not a Lion. The lad Rees-Zammit has been the stand out player of the week end and a bright light. Power, pace and skill in abundance.

    • pnicklin1 replied:
      Well said!

  • Farrell offers nothing except place kicking (even his captaincy skills are limited) and that does not justify a Lions place: I am an England supporter.

    • Bob replied:
      And his place kicking has been a bit off. So he offers nothing but knock ons and bad tackling at the moment.

  • The fact that the European player of the year Sam Simmonds doesn't get near the squad is a total disgrace on Eddie Jones part, both Simmonds and Dombrandt are outperforming Billy V week in, week out.

    • SammyValenteno replied:
      "Louis Rees-Zammit for the Lions" mentions are ABSURD, quite frankly!
      Wonderful attacking talent, but a long way to go developmentally, defensively in particular, before he can be considered for anything more than possibly being a water boy for the Lions tour of SA.
      Do not rush the lad, or he will burn brightly, but briefly like a Flintoff. Contain your excitement, you'll be giving him an MBE next

  • Jones continues to pick the drop that are past the sell by date. Vunipola ball in hand very poor and Daly simply flawed. Willis is the future and what a talent he is. Give Simmonds a run. Drop Farrell and Youngs for good. Russell at 10 Zammit on the wing.

    • ThatGuy replied:
      Agree with what you said above, hope that the injury to willis isn't too severe and he isn't out for a long period. Ellis jenkins played for the 1st time in 2 years on the weekend after a knee injury so hoping its not that bad for him.

  • We're stuck in a rut with Farrell now. He's too slow and hasn't got the skills required. Blimey I know what he's going to do, let alone the other teams.

    • Bob replied:
      We start to get a bit of momentum then it's:

      Youngs slow ball

      Ford obviously going to pass

      Farrell stand still or kick

      Must be easy to defend.

  • I've a feeling that AWJ might not make this one. There was talk of him being in it but this 6N has thrown up loads of good second row options. The Scottish locks (both Greys included) were brilliant on the weekend, Itoje played superbly as usual, Henderson and Beirne had good games and Beard put his hand up. AWJ played well but it looked a bit laboured.

    • grg replied:
      No chance clear captain

  • 2 quality tries with the second being world class, set up another and hit a clearance of destiny. The future’s bright on the Welsh Wing for LRZ. When you leave Stuart Hogg for dead you know you’re quick!

    • Rather concerned replied:
      Agree that LRZ had a fabulous game and has great potential but don’t over hype him. Hogg was covering for his lack of winger, was moving to close down the space and had to turn on his heels when he was chipped. A foot race against an almost stationary opponent when you are at full pelt isn’t much of a comparison. I once jogged past Linford Christie in a park can I have his gold medal please ta.

  • L R-Z was incredible. Thank goodness he's Welsh!!

    • harrydash replied:
      He was excellent, but for Jiffy to try and credit him for the disallowed Scotland try was frankly ridiculous.

  • LRZ was incredible on Sat., but defensively not quite there yet imo - future Lion for sure though. Plus very similar skill set to May.

    VDM is similar in D, but different to all other wingers we have, so higher up in consideration for me.

    9 is an area of concern - I'm Scottish and not a big fan of Price, but currently - who else is there! Many out of form / not playing.

    • nick_tt replied:
      I agree, classic armchair fans...LRZ plays 2 games and he's worldclass, load of nonsense!!

      VDM is more experienced & has more than just speed to his game, LRZ's current limitations, so VDM ahead in my view also

      You're right in that there is no genuine outstanding 9 anywhere, on forms also there is no outstanding 10 either but it will be Russell at this stage but he still doesnt play 80mins well

  • As a Welshman, I'm hoping Farrell gets picked at 10 to face Wales, or failing that, inside centre. He's deeply mediocre, whilst you know that, sooner or later, he's going to get sent off for violent play....

    • harrydash replied:
      He never has been

  • Nigel Owens impressed yesterday when he explained very clearly why May's "wonder try" should not have been allowed.

    • Gaz Ump replied:
      I didn't see that but it was presumably on the basis that Zammit didn't score it.

  • Been discussing Ali Price as a possible lion among friends for a short while. There is a lack of genuine quality at 9 among any of the British/Irish nations, so he has a chance. Overall feeling though is that his decision making sometimes lets him down. For example, kicking away possession in the last two minutes on Saturday was a poor choice.

    • RFU03 replied:
      Yeh he's good, Robson is in with a shout as well

  • Yeah Zammit this and Zammit that. He's pretty good but then so is Odogwu.

    If only EJ would get his head out of his a*se and play him (and several others).

    • Jon replied:
      It's not really fair to take away from someone who's done well. It's not Zammit's fault that Odugwu hasn't played.

  • LRZ had a fantastic game on Saturday. Let's wait and see when some team specifically targets him constantly. The nature of Sport is, plaudits one week, pelters the next.
    I can't see the Bok forwards being overly worried on the evidence seen so far in the 6N so far!

    • raging_bull replied:
      The lad is an amazing speedster for sure, but I''ll reserve judgement until I've seen him put under pressure defensively, that part of the game is just as important.

  • Every once in a while a player comes along and lights up the game. We had it with the likes Jona Lomu, Brian O'Driscoll and Dan Carter. By any measure they entertained and played with guile, cunning and had a swagger of greatness. The young lad Louis Rees-Zammit is the new kid on the block and is sheer class. He is a lethal attacking force with breathtaking pace. A Lion in waiting.

    • -_- replied:
      He's had a good start to his career but to compare him to Lomu is laughable.

  • Let's hope Willis recovers quickly. It was horrific and you could hear him scream in genuine agony: unlike the likes of Fernandes, Kane, Salah who scream at the faintest of touches (without crowd noise you would swear you were listening to people having their fingernails pulled out watching football.)

    • Juan-Malcolm-Patone replied:
      If you don't like football, don't watch it, but keep your irrelevant comments to yourself on a rugby site!

  • May had a drinker last week but was very good on Saturday
    Given the opposition the centres are gonna have to be able to deal with the sheer physicality of their opposite numbers
    At 9 anyone but Youngs, Davies or Murray

    • CornwallScot replied:
      Playing at altitude is what May does best with his ability to fly over the opposition.

  • The fourteen Scottish guys who played on Saturday should be in with a shout, very English players at the moment, There are few Irish players looking good and even though Wales have only played against fourteen man teams will make up the bulk of the team.

