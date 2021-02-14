Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland failed to exploit Bernard Le Roux's first-half sin-binning with James Lowe being denied a try as France instead scored at the other end

Ireland skipper Iain Henderson admitted Sunday's 15-13 defeat by France has left the Irish with "our backs against the wall massively" in the Six Nations.

Following the opening defeat in Cardiff, Ireland needed a home win to keep any realistic title hopes alive.

Henderson pinpointed Ireland's failure to exploit Bernard Le Roux's first-half yellow card with Charles Ollivon instead scoring at the other end.

"When they were down to 14 men you have to capitalise," Henderson told ITV.

"You've got to punish people for having ill-discipline. We just didn't do that."

Henderson, captaining Ireland for the first time because of the absence of injured Johnny Sexton and James Ryan and Peter O'Mahony's three-match suspension, said his side's failure to score during that period was crucial with James Lowe going close only to put a boot in touch.

"Even a penalty in there or a try and that's a different looking second half.

"[It's] Massively frustrating. The biggest thing for me personally is that we had the opportunities to go and do it.

"When you are not taking those opportunities especially at home, you are not where you want to be to be beating teams like France."

After Ollivon's try helped France lead 10-3 at half-time, Damian Penaud's 55th-minute score extended the advantage and while replacement Ronan Kelleher's fortunate touchdown gave the home side a potential lifeline, the visitors held on for a deserved victory after wasting a number of other glorious chances.

Henderson acknowledged that Andy Farrell's squad will now have to "go away and review what we've been doing".

"We've got a two-week break now (before the away game in Italy). A week to get away, refresh our heads, come back in and make sure we're really tuned in for fixing those mistakes.

"It leaves us with our backs against the wall massively.

"[We've] One game at home (against England) and two games away from home (Italy and Scotland).

"This team needs, as I've said, to review what we've done and make some pretty big fix-ups."