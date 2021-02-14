Captain Stuart Hogg has vowed there will be no repeat of the ill-discipline that cost Scotland dear against Wales.

Gregor Townsend's side conceded just six penalties when opening the Six Nations with a first win over England at Twickenham since 1983.

But they almost doubled that tally against the Welsh and lost Zander Fagerson to a red card in a 25-24 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"We'll be much better prepared for the France game in two weeks," said Hogg.

"It's little things that are costing us. But the pleasing thing is we know exactly where we're going wrong. There's been times in the past where we've made mistakes and keep making them, whereas now I believe that's a one-off in our ill-discipline.

"For long periods of the game we were very much in control. We were playing in the right areas and causing Wales problems.

"I fully believe we can go across to France and win."

Scotland last won in Paris in 1999.

Seeking a fifth successive victory in the championship for the first time since 1984, Scotland got off to the perfect start against Wales, with Hogg touching down after Darcy Graham's opening try.

But Wales responded through Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams and were within two points when Fagerson was sent off for a dangerous clear-out.

Hogg added his second try to restore the home lead after a Wyn Jones score but Rees-Zammit won the game with a brilliant solo effort.

Despite being a man down for almost half an hour, Scotland were always in the contest and could have snatched it in stoppage time had Hogg received a better pass from Duhan Van Der Merwe as the charging winger was tackled.

"That just shows the character within the squad and the ability that we've got," said the captain.

"We challenge ourselves daily to get the best out of each other - you see how much we're enjoying it being out on the field.

"Yes, it didn't quite go to plan at times, but that's something we can learn from and improve on, and we'll get excited about the next challenge in a couple of weeks against France."