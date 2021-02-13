Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Simmonds’ early try set the platform for Exeter Chiefs’ win

Gallagher Premiership Exeter (14) 26 Tries: Sam Simmonds 2, Ewers, Cuthbert Cons: Joe Simmonds 2, Skinner London Irish (3) 3 Pens: Jackson

Exeter Chiefs reduced the gap at the top of the Premiership to one point after their bonus-point win over London Irish at Sandy Park.

The Chiefs raced into the lead with first-half tries from Sam Simmonds and Dan Ewers.

Alex Cuthbert added a third try after the restart before Irish's Motu Matu'u was shown red for a high tackle.

And Sam Simmonds bundled over for his second try late on to give Exeter a deserved bonus point.

Exeter came into this fixture having lost just twice in their past 10 league matches.

And second-placed Chiefs - who watched Bristol Bears extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to six points with a narrow win over Gloucester on Friday - deservedly raced ahead with an early Sam Simmonds try.

Ewers then crossed for the hosts' second score after a powerful maul developed following a line-out.

The Exiles put points on the board through a Paddy Jackson penalty, before disciplined defending denied Exeter on the try-line on the stroke of half-time.

But Irish were unable to stop Cuthbert who broke through to run under the posts straight after the restart.

And the game was to get worse for mid-table Irish when replacement Matu'u was sent to the stands for a high head-to-head tackle by referee Jack Makepeace with nine minutes remaining.

Sam Simmonds capitalised in the closing stages to cross for his 11th league try of the season.

It was the last meaningful action, with a first-half concussion injury for fly-half Joe Simmonds the only negative in an otherwise perfect game for the champions.

Exeter Chiefs head coach Ali Hepher told BBC Radio Devon:

"The important thing today was getting that bonus-point win.

"You can see the league is so tight you need to pick up whatever wins you can get hold of.

"We never underestimate the value of a Premiership win because they're so contested.

"I'm really pleased we've come through this block of three games with three wins. The important thing is we're in the right mindset."

On Joe Simmonds' injury: "He looks alright, he's in the hands of our medical team. Hopefully he'll come through alright."

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney:

"Exeter gave us a beating today and we know we have to improve quickly. If we don't, the result will be the same against Bristol next week.

"We will have to work on certain areas and it didn't help that we had a lot of injuries which caused disruption, but that's part and parcel of the game and we needed to work round it."

Exeter: Hodge; Cuthbert, Hendrickson, Devoto, O'Flaherty; Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle [capt], Williams, Witty, Skinner, Ewers, Capstick, Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Street, Armand, Lonsdale, Townsend, Skinner, Whitten.

London Irish: Stokes; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins;, Jackson, Meehan; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Mafi, Simmons,Donnell, Cowan [capt], Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Hoskins, Nott, Rogerson, Cooke, Phipps, Brophy Clews.

Referee: Jack Makepeace.