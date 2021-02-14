Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan Taylor was picked for Scotland's Six Nations squad but has so far not been called on for their first two matches

Scotland centre Duncan Taylor has signed a new contract with Saracens.

The 31-year-old has penned a deal with the demoted former Premiership champions until the end of the 2021-22 season.

If Sarries do as expected win promotion from the Championship, it would mean Taylor playing Premiership rugby again, with an option to extend his deal for another year until 2022-23.

The delayed 2020-21 Championship season is scheduled to begin on 6 March.

Northampton-born Taylor has been with Saracens since signing from Bedford in 2012 - and has played "a central" role in their years of trophy-winning success.

After two injury-hit seasons, he was part of Scotland's 2019 Rugby Union World Cup squad prior to Sarries being relegated from the Premiership following revelations of the club's salary cap breaches.

"Duncan epitomises what it is to be a great team-mate," Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website. external-link "He is a player who glues the team together.

"He is hugely popular and respected. He has been a central figure in our progression over the last 10 years."

"I am just grateful to have the opportunity to stay on at the club," said Taylor. "It's a place I call home.

"A big part of staying at this place is the culture and the relationships you build over the years. I love it here."