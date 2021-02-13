Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Loughborough scored eight points in the final 10 minutes to snatch victory over Harlequins

A late Lark Davies try grabbed Loughborough Lightning an away win at Harlequins that takes them to second in the Premier 15s table.

Loughborough were 17-12 down going into the final 10 minutes before England centre Emily Scarratt landed a penalty to close the gap to two.

The visitors' pressure told with three minutes remaining as hooker Davies went over at the back of a driving maul.

Loughborough are two points behind leaders Saracens in the table.

It was a dramatic finale to a rollercoaster game at Cobham RFC. Loughborough had gone into an early 12-0 lead through tries from prop Detysha Harper and wing Abbie Brown.

Quins fought back through scores from Heather Cowell, Hannah Duffy and Abbie Ward but Lightning came on strong to clinch a win that could be crucial in the play-off shake-up.

It is a second successive defeat for Harlequins after Exeter Chief's 7-6 success last weekend against the 2018-19 runners-up.

Exeter racked up a fifth successive win as tries from Kate Zackary, Niamh Terry and Garnet Mackinder helped them to a 17-10 win over Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

In Saturday's only other game Bristol Bears picked up their first win of 2021 with prop Simi Pam scoring the pick of the tries in a 22-12 win.

Leaders Saracens take on Gloucester-Hartpury at 14:00 GMT on Sunday. The match between DMP Durham Sharks and Wasps FC has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.