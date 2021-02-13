Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Farrell played at inside centre after being deployed at fly-half against Scotland the previous weekend

England captain Owen Farrell said his side got back to being themselves in the six-try Twickenham win over Italy.

The defending Six Nations champions lost to Scotland on the opening weekend, but recovered to record a 22nd Six Nations victory over the Azzurri.

"It felt a lot more like us," Farrell told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We attacked the game from the off in every area and when you do that you get opportunities. It is a step forward."

Wing Anthony Watson scored two tries, with Jonny May, Jonny Hill, Jack Willis and Elliot Daly also crossing as England secured their four-try bonus point inside 50 minutes.

However England's satisfaction was tempered by a serious injury to Willis, who was stretchered off after twisting his knee at a breakdown.

"It is very sad for a young guy who is just at the start of his international career," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"We are all hoping it is not as bad as we think it is, but he will come back."

Willis, 24, suffered a serious knee in 2018 while playing for club side Wasps which kept him out for 12 months.

England's campaign continues with an away match against Wales in a fortnight's time before hosting France and travelling away to Ireland on the final weekend.

Italy coach Franco Smith was pleased with his side's showing as they attempted to make light of a chasm in Test experience. The visiting starting XV had 224 caps compared to England's 810.

"It was another step up for us, a step in the right direction," said Smith, who saw Monty Ioane and replacement Tommaso Allan go over for his side.

"The spine of our team is a really young group but this was much better than last week.

"Unfortunately, we made a lot of unforced errors. Our game management needs attention but a lot of boxes were ticked today."