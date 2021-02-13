Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations 2021: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off : 16:45 GMT

Wayne Pivac was "very pleased" as his side fought back to beat Scotland in a Six Nations thriller, but insists they "cannot get carried away".

The bonus-point win against 14-man Scotland included two tries from rising wing star Louis Rees-Zammit.

"From 17-3 down against a side full a confidence, it was very very pleasing," said coach Pivac.

"There were some big moments from both sides so we are just happy to come away with a win."

Wales now have sights on a Triple Crown, as, after beating 14-man Ireland and Scotland, they next host England in Cardiff on Saturday, 27 February.

Pivac added: "We are improving each week in certain areas of the game and we showed a lot of character today.

"The squad has changed a lot since autumn, and it's tournament rugby now, a couple of months is a long time to reflect.

"We cannot get carried away with this though and we need to build on it.

"Louis Rees-Zammit is doing some very good things with the ball, he's got things to work on, he dropped a high ball earlier and he wasn't the complete package, but he has scored some really well worked tries.

"We'll review this game now, see what we need to work on.

"A couple of the guys will go back to their clubs and hopefully come through it ok, and then we will hopefully have more players to choose from against England."

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said: "We're pleased with the character but, for large parts, we were disappointed with how we played."

Rees-Zammit starred in attack with his tries coming either side of Scotland prop Zander Fagerson's sending off.

It meant for the second game in succession, Wales won against 14 men with Fagerson following Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony's example of colliding with a player's head as he charged into a ruck.

In Fagerson's case, prop opponent Wyn Jones was the victim.

Alun Wyn Jones said: "The red card is a tough one but there is a remit for that.

"We know we have a lot to improve on.

"But Zambo [Rees-Zammit] has shown in the Premiership he is good enough, irrelevant of age."

Rees-Zammit was named man of the match and told BBC One: "We've come a long way from the last Six Nations campaign and worked so hard in training.

"It's hard to come up here and get a win.

"Liam Williams [Wales' left wing] is a class player, we're linking up as best as we can.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying it, the whole team have helped me settle in and I'm loving playing on this sort of stage."

Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy, speaking to S4C, said: "We spoke about a lack of discipline in the first half and we allowed them to score too easily.

"We showed great character in the second half and scored some good tries.

"The boys are delighted. We're full of confidence now with two wins from two."

Wales sit top of the table, but France could overtake them as the second round concludes on Sunday when they take on Ireland in Paris.