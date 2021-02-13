Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Scotland: (17) 24 Tries: Graham, Hogg (2); Pens: Russell; Cons: Russell (3) Wales: (8) 25 Tries: Rees-Zammit (2), L Williams, W Jones; Pens: Halfpenny; Cons: Sheedy

Wales edged out 14-man Scotland in a mesmeric thriller at Murrayfield to maintain their 100% start to their Six Nations campaign.

Tries from Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg had the Scots in a 17-8 half-time lead.

But a frantic seven minutes saw the hosts have a try disallowed and Zander Fagerson sent off, while the visitors went over twice to swing the momentum.

A Wyn Jones try was bookended by two from Louis Rees-Zammit, the latter proving crucial.

His first came just moments before the break to offer hope for the Welsh, while Liam Williams' try on 52 minutes came just three minutes after Scott Cummings' score was ruled out.

Line-ups

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Graham, Harris, Lang, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson; Cummings, J Gray; Thomson, Watson, MFagerson

Replacements: Cherry, Kebble, Nel, Gray, Graham, Steele, Van der Walt, Jones

Wales: Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Tompkins, Williams; Biggar, Davies; Jones, Owens, Francis; Beard, AW Jones (capt); Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau

Replacements: Dee, Jones, Brown, Rowlands, Botham, Hardy, Sheedy, Haloholo

