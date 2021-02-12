Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off : 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 14 February

The Scottish Trip. A weekend break etched in the memories of many Welsh rugby fans. And also the title of a 1970s song etched in the folklore of Welsh rugby, coined by the mercurial Max Boyce.

John Taylor's majestic conversion in 1971, Phil Bennett's stunning try in 1977, the 2005 first-half demolition on a way to a Grand Slam and a rampaging Jamie Roberts helping provide almost the perfect performance four years later.

Just some of Wales' memorable Murrayfield moments over the years played out in front of swathes of fans decked out in red at the home of Scottish rugby.

All tournament trips have their own unique features but Scotland is always that little bit special as thousands flock north from Wales every other year in late winter.

Travelling to Scotland's capital was always part of the adventure with many choosing to flood the buses that meander up the M5 and M6. Some headed straight to Edinburgh for parties on Princes Street, the Royal Mile or the Haymarket.

Others based themselves in the Borders with Welsh rugby sides enjoying a tour game and the hospitality of their Scottish club counterparts in long standing reciprocal arrangements.

There will be none of that camaraderie this year. No travelling supporters for a game played behind closed doors. No hungover Welsh fans strolling up to Edinburgh Castle on the bitterly cold morning of the match in a strange pre-game ritual.

Just reflecting the sign of the extraordinary times we are currently living in.

Underdogs

Wales have arrived in a freezing Edinburgh in unusual circumstances in modern times. They are underdogs against a Scottish side that also enjoyed an opening Six Nations win.

Strange, considering since 2007, Murrayfield has proved such a happy hunting ground for Wales, with the visitors only losing once away to Scotland in the Six Nations and that was four years ago.

Wales are in fact targeting a 17th victory from their last 20 Tests against Scotland to emphasise the dominance of this affair. Travelling Welsh fans have expected victory in recent years and the statistics back that up.

They have yet to win away, though, since Wayne Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland as head coach, with all four Test victories of his 11-game reign so far coming on home soil against Italy (twice), Georgia and Ireland.

And the tide has turned. Since the 2019 World Cup in Japan where Wales finished fourth and Scotland were dumped out in the group stages, the two teams have enjoyed fluctuating fortunes.

Scotland have steadily improved under Gregor Townsend and are on a run of a record four successive Six Nations wins, while Wales have struggled under the new Pivac regime.

While both sides won their opening games, Scotland's first victory at Twickenham since 1983 against England was more impressive than Wales defeating 14-man Ireland in Cardiff.

While Wales struggled to victory despite having an extra man for 66 minutes, Scotland dominated the Six Nations champions in their own backyard and should have won by more.

The dynamic defence, with Welsh coach Steve Tandy at the helm, kept England easily at bay with Jonny Gray and Hamish Watson impressing in a dominant forward display.

Although Scotland did not claim the emphatic margin of victory against England their dominance warranted, there were still numerous threatening moments provided by their chief attacking catalysts Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

Scotland also have the experience of winning away against Wales for the first time since 2002 in the rearranged Six Nations match in October 2020 at Parc y Scarlets. So they find themselves as favourites but can they back it up?

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones on facing Scotland and overcoming injuries

Testing times

Scotland have minor injury concerns with Cameron Redpath, Sean Maitland and Jamie Ritchie dropping out and Harlequins centre James Lang, Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham and Scarlets flanker Blade Thomson drafted in.

That situation pales into comparison compared to their guests. Wales are not quite down to their bare bones but they are not far off as they headed north minus a quarter of their 36-man Six Nations squad sidelined by injuries or suspension.

More than 20 players who Pivac has selected since he took after the 2019 World Cup have been unavailable for selection through injury or suspension.

The blindside flanker role was cursed even before the tournament started with options like Ross Moriarty and Aaron Shingler unavailable.

Dan Lydiate started in the six shirt against Ireland but only lasted 12 minutes before suffering a serious knee injury. Josh Navidi was his impressive replacement but was in turn ruled out against Scotland.

The man chosen to wear the jersey against Scotland was Josh Macleod but less than an hour after being told he was starting, the Scarlets flanker was being stretchered off the training field with a ruptured Achilles giving Aaron Wainwright with a recall.

Centres has also provided a major headache with Jonathan Davies, George North and Johnny Williams injured leaving Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin to form an unfamiliar midfield partnership, with uncapped Willis Halaholo waiting in the wings on the replacements bench.

Wales can still boast 865 caps in their starting side, including seven Lions, and include plenty of players who know how to win at Murrayfield.

Sort out a malfunctioning lineout, achieve at least parity in the breakdown battle, emulate the dogged defensive display against Ireland and demonstrate a more adventurous attacking intent and Wales will have more than a chance to regain the Doddie Weir Cup.

They will have to achieve a victory this time without their passionate travelling support as Alun Wyn Jones' side aim to create their own inspiration.

Manage this and it could prove an historic and special Scottish trip. Even if it will be without the travelling Welsh fans.