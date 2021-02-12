Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Newcastle staff to have tested positive for coronavirus have not been named

Saturday's Premiership match between Northampton and Newcastle has been cancelled because of "a number" of coronavirus cases in the Falcons camp.

The Newcastle training ground has been closed, with a further round of testing to take place on Monday.

The game will not be rearranged, with a Premiership Rugby panel to decide how many points to award each side.

In similar cases this season, the club with an outbreak have been awarded two points, with four for their opponents.

"The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority so the decision has made to call the match off," said a Premiership statement.

Northampton chief executive Mark Darbon added: external-link "We were anticipating a great contest with the Falcons, but of course in light of this week's testing results, this is absolutely the right course of action and we wish everyone affected at Newcastle a quick recovery."