Jonathan Joseph will miss Bath's matches against Harlequins and Sale Sharks

Three Premiership players have been given bans for breaching coronavirus rules, after two of the players travelled to visit the third.

England centre Jonathan Joseph has been given a two-week suspension while Bath team-mate Elliott Stooke and Wasps' Gabriel Oghre have three-week bans.

An independent disciplinary panel ruled the trio's conduct was "prejudicial to the interests" of the RFU.

Under current rules in England, two or more households cannot mix.

Joseph will be eligible to play again from 16 February while Oghre and Stooke are available from 23 February.

All players have the right to appeal.