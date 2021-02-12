Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Steve Tandy played 102 games for Ospreys between 2003 and 2010

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 14 February

He is the Welshman aiming to shut out his fellow countrymen at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy has already plotted the downfall of Wayne Pivac's Wales in the rearranged Six Nations match in Llanelli last October.

He will be be looking for a repeat at the home of Scottish rugby this weekend.

Tandy has received plenty of plaudits since he took over the role from Matt Taylor at the beginning of 2020.

Perhaps his finest hour though was inspiring the system that shut out England last weekend in the 11-6 victory, Scotland's first win at Twickenham since 1983.

This weekend he will pit his wits against a former team-mate in Gethin Jenkins.

"I played Wales Under-21s rugby with Steve," said Jenkins.

"He's done a great job with their defence. I saw him after the game in the autumn and he was enjoying it.

"He'll be pleased with keeping England to six points at Twickenham, that's no mean feat doing that.

"I wish him all the best. He's had a good grounding with his years at the Ospreys and went into it young.

"He's worked hard in every area and now he's ended up in Scotland, so he's doing very well for himself."

Tandy was a rugged flanker with Neath and Ospreys before becoming an instant success as a coach with Ospreys by leading them to the Pro12 title in 2012, his first season in charge.

Tandy was in charge for six seasons in all before leaving the Liberty Stadium and finding himself in Australia as the defence coach for Super Rugby side Waratahs before linking up with Scotland.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was Tandy's Ospreys skipper for his time at the Welsh region.

"The defence has been going well for them and that is obviously is his area," said Jones.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones on facing Scotland and overcoming injuries

"You have to give credit to Steve because he has left the Ospreys and gone to Australia to improve himself and now added to the Scotland environment."

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric is not surprised at the success of his former team-mate and coach.

"Steve has obviously done a brilliant job with Scotland and you can see that from the games he's been involved in since being there," said Tipuric.

"It's going to be a tough game this weekend based solely on the defence.

"The way he's got them defending for their lives is pretty special really. It's going to be the same with us for Gethin.

"It's going to be a feisty one and whoever is going to be the most accurate in attack is going to win the game."