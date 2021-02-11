England wing Anthony Watson has defended players' right to take a knee, saying critics are showing a "double standard".

Sixteen England players and four Scotland players made the gesture supporting the fight against racism before Saturday's Six Nations match.

However, players have since faced criticism for doing so from some fans.

Watson says he cannot "let it slide" given the "importance" taking a knee has in raising awareness of injustice.

"I just feel very strongly that it's a double standard at the moment," said Bath's Watson, who started in Eddie Jones' side's 11-6 Calcutta Cup defeat.

"Everyone wants athletes to have opinions and express themselves but when they do, a lot of people are shot in the foot for it or even more serious things can come from it.

"Particularly with the kneeling stuff and the Black Lives Matter stuff, I think that if people were educated fully on why kneeling was started, then they would be in a much better place to comment on what we are doing and what is going on.

"Not everyone who is kneeling is directly associated with the Black Lives Matter organisation because some of their views, in my opinion, are extreme.

"But the importance of kneeling to raise awareness of social injustice is still massively important. So to see people on social media trying to discredit its importance, I can't let that slide.

"My point is that people don't really understand that not everyone who is kneeling is directly correlated to the Black Lives Matter organisation.

"People just want to jump on that because it's their way of disagreeing with it instantly and, for me personally, I can't let that slide."

Players chose to take a knee during a designated minute's silence to demonstrate opposition to racism, though there was no directive from World Rugby or the Six Nations.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said it supports players' choices about taking the knee.

England lock Courtney Lawes was one player who chose to remain standing but said the team respected individual's decisions.

"There are lots of reasons for me, and I don't really want to get into it because I don't want to put other players that may have a different opinion or reason for kneeling in a difficult situation," Lawes told BBC Sport.

"But I don't kneel because it doesn't represent to me what it might do for some other people.

"I wasn't here during the autumn when most of the conversations happened but I spoke to some of the boys. Everyone knows my reasonings for it, and I know other people's reasonings why they want to do it or don't want to do it.

"The main thing is that we all respect each other and respect the decisions that we've made. We're still together even though we're not doing the same thing."