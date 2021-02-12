Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins prop Joe Marler will be up against former England team-mate Dan Cole

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make just one change to their starting line-up for the visit of Leicester Tigers in the Premiership.

Simon Kerrod starts at tight-head prop ahead of Wilco Louw from the win at Bath last weekend while lock Matt Symons make his 50th Quins appearance.

Leicester make four changes from the side which started their victory against Worcester.

Joe Heyes, George Martin, Jack van Poortvliet and Kini Murimurivalu come off the bench from last Saturday.

British & Irish Lion Dan Cole could be in line for his 250th Tigers appearance as a replacement, which would move him just one behind the club's third all-time league appearance-maker Martin Corry.

Harlequins: Brown; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris; Smith, Care, Marler, Baldwin, Kerrod, Symons, Lewies (capt), White, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Elia, Garcia Botta, Louw, Young, De Carpentier, Landajo, Herron, Tapuai.

Leicester: Steward; Moroni, Taute (capt), Scott, Murimurivalu; Henry, Van Poortvliet; De Bruin, Montoya, Heyes, Lavanini, Green, Martin, Brink, Liebenberg.

Replacements: T Youngs, Leatigaga, Cole, Wells, Reffell, White, McPhillips, Kelly.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (RFU).