Josh Macleod has twice seen his Wales hopes dashed by injuries

Flanker Josh Macleod has been denied a Wales debut in Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland after suffering a ruptured Achilles.

Coach Wayne Pivac said Macleod suffered the injury in training, shortly after his inclusion in the starting team was announced to the squad.

With Dan Lydiate out for the season and Josh Navidi also injured, Macleod was next in line for a back-row place.

However, he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Dragons' Aaron Wainwright will instead wear six at Murrayfield as Wales look to build on their win over Ireland on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

For Macleod, the wait for an international cap goes on. He had been set to feature in the Autumn Nations Cup squad earlier this season but was forced out of that squad because of a hamstring injury.