Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham has scored seven tries in 15 international appearances

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland; listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW/Digital; Watch, listen & follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Scotland make three injury-enforced changes for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Wales at Murrayfield.

Jamie Ritchie, Sean Maitland and Cameron Redpath drop out of the team that beat England 11-6 at Twickenham.

In come, back-row Blade Thomson, centre James Lang and winger Darcy Graham as Scotland aim for back-to-back wins over the Welsh for the first time since 2003.

Wales opened with a 21-16 win over Ireland in Cardiff last weekend.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said Ritchie and Maitland are expected to be fit for the round three visit to France on 28 February.

Redpath, who made such an impressive debut against England, has a neck problem but it is hoped the 21-year-old can recover before the end of the championship.

In October, Townsend's side completed last year's delayed tournament with a 14-10 success in Llanelli, while Wales were 18-11 victors in Edinburgh in 2019 on their way to a Grand Slam triumph.

"It was a very encouraging performance at Twickenham and the squad performed to a level which has to be the benchmark throughout the tournament," said Townsend.

"Wales are also coming into this game after a win and will have the same objective, so it will be a tough challenge as always.

"Both teams were involved in physical contests last weekend, and that is evidenced by the injuries Wales and we ourselves have picked up. For us, we are able to bring in three quality players in Blade, James and Darcy. They have been training well and are highly motivated to make the most of this opportunity."

Thomson, Lang and Graham were not included in the Calcutta Cup-winning matchday squad, with the bench personnel remaining the same.

The incoming trio all started in October's win in Llanelli.

Replacements: Cherry, Kebble, Nel, R Gray, Graham, Steele, Van der Walt, Jones.