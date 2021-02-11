Billy Twelvetrees, who will play at 10, has scored one Premiership try and landed 17 kicks for Gloucester so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 12 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester ring the changes for Friday's bottom v top West Country derby with Bristol Bears at Kingsholm.

Boss George Skivington makes five alterations, all in the pack, and for the first time he is able to name fit-again England forward Ben Morgan, who is on the bench after over a year out.

Argentina prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro makes his first Bristol start, one of three changes for the leaders.

Jake Heenan starts in the backs, while Luke Morahan returns on the wing.

Ben Morgan is on the Gloucester bench and ready for his first appearance since January 2020

Heenan comes in for the unavailable Steven Luatua, while scrum-half Andy Uren is set for his 100th competitive appearance.

Gloucester back-row linchpin Morgan has not played since last season's 34-16 Premiership defeat at Bristol in late January, since when he has been kept out by a lower leg injury. He is joined on the bench by Santiago Socino, who is set to make his Gloucester debut.

Leaders Bristol's six-game winning Premiership run came to an end at home to Sale last Friday, but they remain two points ahead of second-placed Exeter - and they have won their last five fixtures against Gloucester in all competitions since the Cherry and Whites' 35-13 Premiership win at Kingsholm in September 2018.

Gloucester are a point behind Worcester at the bottom and have lost their last six league games since beating Wasps at Kingsholm in late November. They are also on their worst run of home form in five years, having lost their last three.

Gloucester coach George Skivington:

"It doesn't get much tougher than Bristol who are top of the league. They are a tough team to analyse because they have scored a lot of maul tries and a lot of wonder tries out the back. There is a lot of variation in what they do.

"They are coached very, very well. They are currently the best team in the country. They've got stardust all over the place in the squad and there's plenty of threats even without Semi Radradra on the field.

"It has been a long time out for Ben Morgan, I haven't been able to pick him since I have been here. We are all very excited to get him out there."

Gloucester: Woodward; Carreras, Trinder, Atkinson, Thorley; Twelvetrees, Heinz; Rapava-Ruskin, Walker, Balmain, Garvey, Alemanno, Gibson, Ludlow (capt), Clarke.

Replacements: Socino, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Craig, Morgan, Chapman, Kveseladze, Moyle.

Bristol: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, S Piutau, Purdy; Lloyd, Uren; Chaparro, Byrne, Afoa (capt), Attwood, Vui, Heenan, Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Armstrong, Holmes, Harding, Kessell, Bedlow, Leiua.

Referee: Tom Foley.