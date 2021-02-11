Six Nations 2021: Injury-hit Wales recall Liam Williams to face Scotland

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C.
Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday,14 February

Liam Williams returns after a ban to boost injury-hit Wales for Saturday's Six Nations encounter against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The versatile Scarlet is on the wing with Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin coming into the midfield for injured George North and Jonny Williams.

Aaron Wainwright comes in for the injured Dan Lydiate in the back-row.

Centre Uilisi Halaholo could make his debut off the bench while Gareth Davies replaces Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac revealed Josh Macleod would have taken the place of Lydiate, but the Scarlets flanker is also injured, along with Josh Navidi, who took over for Lydiate against Ireland,

Wing Hallam Amos was also injured against Ireland, but he was standing in for Williams, a star of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Williams missed the win over Ireland after his sending off against Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 in January.

However, Josh Adams remains absent after his suspension from the Wales squad for a breach of Covid-19 regulations in Wales.

North suffered an eye injury as he impressed at outside centre against Ireland while Amos and Jonny Williams suffered concussion.

Tomos Williams suffered a hamstring injury against Ireland.

His absence allows Kieran Hardy to come onto the bench.

Uncapped New Zealand-born Cardiff Blues centre, 30, was called up against Barbarians in November 2019 but missed the non-cap international after suffering a serious knee injury playing for his region that ruled him out for almost a year.

Halaholo qualifies for Wales through residency after joining Cardiff Blues in 2016.

Pivac said: "We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us.

"We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning.

"It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there.

"We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side.

"We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod) who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Tomkins and Watkin need the game of their lives.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Ouch.... that looks like a 3rd XV!

    Could be a tough day for the men in red.

    Scotland by around 10 points.

    The weakest Welsh team I have seen in 20 years.

    Scotland are a bit stronger these days as well, having been awful for over a generation.

    A very weak wales v good Scotland, should still be close, so I have some optimism!

  • Scotland 49 - 10 Wales

    The Welsh are no match for the Scots

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • We need to sort the line outs out. Navidi must be injured???

  • Shame that North and Navidi are not fit to play - always been impressed by the Wainwright plays though...think it will be an abrasive battle at the breakdown with two good back rows. Too close to call IMHO but hope for a Scottish win. Will miss the good natured singing down the Grassmarket with our Celtic cousins. Good luck and lets hope its a cracker.

    • jackgarvey replied:
      Six players lost after just one match., means that Scotland, who have had an extra day to rest and prepare, are from favourites. But I feel Welsh flair will triumph at the end of the day.

  • I feel the loss of Navidi is more critical than teh loss of other players. North a huge loss too. Scotland should win this one... but we all thought that about Ireland last week... ;-)

  • Selecting a 30 year old kiwi is a joke, compounded by the fact he’s not even the best centre at the Blues.....

  • Where's Navidi? 🤔

  • Wonder if he watched Ireland game, POM red card. Oh hang on, that's EXACTLY why Williams missed playing in it. Same offence.
    POM is a dirty player, so is Williams. He spends half a match looking for a fight, the other half making illegal clear outs.

  • What did Navidi do wrong?

  • Navidi injured ?

    He had a stormer v Ireland......

  • Navidi injured as well?

    • theloaf replied:
      Yup

  • Of course Williams is back BBC. What has happened to Navidi, now that is news? Interesting centre selections and bench too.

    • Blott replied:
      Navidi is pure class, his pick up and pass off the deck v Ireland showed awareness and skill..

  • Bench is a bit thin.

  • Why did it take the BBC 7 minutes to get this announcement and still no news of the full team after 9 minutes?

    Far too much bias towards the English at the expense of other regions of the UNITED KINGDOM !!

    • Rememberthename replied:
      How many seconds?

  • Scotland’s game to lose. Would be a great win for Wales in Edinburgh with this side however.

  • We didn't deserve to win last week, unless we sort out our lineout we won't win this week.

    • jackgarvey replied:
      But our line out should be far better, we have proved, fresh 12 nd 13 ,s, and the best 2 followers on the tournament. History shows, e.g. 2019, that Wales always play poorly first game up and thereafter storm through. I believe they will triumph in a close match.

