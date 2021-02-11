Duncan Weir was not picked for the start of the 2021 Six Nations following Finn Russell's return to international duty

Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir is to miss most of the rest of his final season at Sixways and may need surgery on a shoulder injury.

The 29-year-old Scotland international suffered a grade three AC joint injury in Saturday's defeat at Leicester.

Weir, who has already signed to return to Glasgow Warriors for next season, is expected to be out for several months.

But Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas is hopeful he has not played his last game for the club.

"Fingers crossed that isn't the case," Thomas told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"We are still waiting to find out whether he will need surgery but unfortunately he will be out for a few months. Hopefully he will still make the last few games of the season."

Billy Searle is Warriors' other main fly-half option and is still out injured with the gashed thigh he suffered in the home defeat by Exeter on 30 January.

The situation creates the opportunity for an extended run in the team for Jamie Shillcock, who seems sure to start this Sunday's home game with Wasps after coming on for Weir at Leicester.